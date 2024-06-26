The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has announced the appointment of Arnold Mashud as the new Director of Elections for the Northern Region, following a decision by the party’s Conflict Resolution Directorate and the Functional Executive Committee (FEC).

The party in a statement dated Wednesday, June 19, 2024, disclosed that an appeal had been filed against the appointment of Mr Aminu Mohammed Adam, the former Director of Elections for the region.

The matter was subsequently reviewed by the Conflict Resolution Directorate which recommended that Mr Aminu Mohammed Adam steps aside.

“The FEC deliberated extensively on the issue during its meeting on April 23, 2023, and endorsed the Directorate’s decision”.

“As a result, Mr Arnold Mashud has been appointed to fill the position of Director of Elections for the Northern Region”.

The NDC expressed hope that members and stakeholders in the region will collaborate and cooperate with Mr. Mashud to work towards the party’s victory in upcoming elections.

The party emphasised the importance of unity and effective coordination in achieving their electoral goals in the region.

