The Minister for Roads and Highways, Francis Asenso-Boakye, has instructed contractors to immediately repair the deteriorating ground roads at the Nungua Interchange.

The road’s condition has worsened due to the stalled Nungua Interchange project, initially scheduled for completion in February 2023.

The project’s delay is attributed to ongoing negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

During a site visit to assess the project’s progress, the Minister for Roads and Highways, Asenso-Boakye directed contractors to focus on repairing the ground roads to facilitate smooth commuting and commercial activities, pending the project’s resumption and completion.

“I have since directed the Department of Urban Roads to engage local contractors to repair sections that have deteriorated…today another contractor is on-site to do the repair works.

“I must put on record that the government has also engaged the contractor to rehabilitate the roads in Nungua, which are 19 kilometres of roads which are going to be constructed here in Nungua. And that will bring a lot of relief to the good people of Nungua and its surroundings. There are access roads here that were used as a diversion as a result of this construction project.

“And because there has been undue pressure on those roads, they have also deteriorated and I have asked the urban roads to take immediate action to repair those deteriorated sections of the roads,” Francis Asenso-Boakye said.

