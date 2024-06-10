A 24-year-old man who stole the laptop of an artiste who offered him a place to sleep has been sentenced to 12 months in prison by an Accra Circuit Court.

The HP-branded laptop he stole was valued at GH¢3,500. David Boateng was charged with stealing and he pleaded guilty.

The court presided over by Mrs Susan Eduful convicted Boateng on his plea.

Prosecution led by Chief Inspector Wisdom Alorwu told the court that the complainant Evans Kotey Djanie was an artiste residing at Teshie First Junction and that the accused person was an Ashaiman resident.

The prosecution said on May 5, 2024, at about 2:00 pm, the complainant was having voice training at the Teshie Roman area when the accused person, now convict, approached him and told him that he (the accused) had come from Koforidua to Accra to work but had no place to sleep and needed help.

According to the prosecutor, Djanie took Boateng home, left him in his room and went back for the training.

The prosecution said at about 3:30 am, the complainant returned home only to detect that Boateng had stolen his laptop computer valued at GH¢3,500.

On May 19, 2024, at about 8:00 pm, Boateng came back to Teshie again and met Djanie behind the Teshie Police Station demanding money from him without knowing he was the same person he had stolen the laptop from.

The prosecution said Djanie made Boateng out and asked him to follow him to a Momo vendor for some money.

On their way, Boateng also made the complainant out and took to his heels.

The prosecution said that Djanie shouted for help and got Boateng arrested and escorted to a police station.

Boateng in his caution statement admitted the offence and he led the Police to retrieve the laptop computer at Ashaiman.

