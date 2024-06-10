The indefinite strike by staff of the National Identification Authority (NIA) has left numerous applicants in the Ashanti Region stranded, as they are unable to access essential services.

The strike, which began on Monday, June 10, 2024, was announced on Sunday, June 9 citing poor conditions of service and the government’s failure to address negotiation delays and institution-specific allowances.

The union stated that it had deferred its initial strike notice in March 2024, following the intervention of the Minister of Employment and Labour Relations.

However, the government’s lack of progress in the negotiation process has prompted the union to take industrial action.

As a result, all NIA offices, including district, regional, and premium centres, have ceased operations, leaving frustrated applicants in limbo.

In an interview with Citi FM, applicants who travelled from afar expressed their urgent need for the Ghana card, emphasising how the strike will significantly impact their activities.

Applicants are now calling on the government and relevant authorities to promptly address the NIA’s concerns, fearing that the strike’s effect will only worsen with time.

