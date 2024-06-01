The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has expressed concern over the increasing trend of shisha usage among senior high school students in the Ashanti Region.

The authority has observed that the abuse of other forms of drugs is also on the rise, posing a significant threat to the future of the young people involved.

Smoking shisha, which involves inhaling flavoured tobacco through a water pipe, contains nicotine and can lead to addiction.

Public health organizations, including the World Health Organization, warn that shisha smoking can be as harmful as smoking cigarettes.

To combat this trend, the FDA, in partnership with KIDA Network, has intensified sensitisation efforts in senior high schools to educate students about the dangers and consequences of drug abuse.

Regulatory Officer Prince Osei Owusu has called for stronger collaboration between the Ghana Education Service and the FDA to address the issue.

“Students are abusing the drugs, especially with the introduction of Shisha. You know this is a modern way of introducing cigarettes into the system and is targeted among the youth. In fact, they don’t know that it’s also a form of tobacco.

“And I think that with this information, they are enlightened, they are going to put into use, now that they know that it’s also a form of tobacco. Going forward, they’ll know how to desist from it. Based on the schools we’ve visited; I can say that it’s on the ascendancy.”

“I think the Ghana Education Service should collaborate with the FDA so that we can have access to most of these schools because this is where the Youth are more concentrated.”

Students who have been educated on the risks of drug abuse have committed to avoiding all forms of drug abuse.

Group Coordinator for KIDA Network, Diya Williams, emphasised the need for more awareness creation on the consequences of drug abuse and addiction.

“We expect to create more awareness because we believe the voice out there is not loud enough, so we’ve added ours to educate not just the youth but the general public on the risk that involves in drug abuse, drug addiction.”