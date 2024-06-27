​​​​​​​The first-ever Association of Professional Development Communicators-Ghana (APDC-Ghana) will officially be launched to advocate for policies that will ensure meaningful development in the country.

The event scheduled for July 5, 2024, will be held at the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) Hall in Accra.

The association’s Acting Media Liaison & Communications Officer, Emmanuel Ajarfor Abugri announced via a statement dated June 27, that APDC-Ghana aims to enhance how development issues are communicated to communities and the public through various forms and strategies.

“APDC-Ghana aims to foster collaboration, advocate for development issues, and promote behaviour change through diverse yet effective communication techniques,” he stated.

Some of the association’s key objectives, he noted, include researching and promoting best practices in communication for development, building the capacity of communicators, and advocating for marginalized voices.

“It will also utilise diverse methods through partnerships to address development challenges in sectors like health, education, agriculture and the environment.

“Our mission is to enhance development communication in Ghana, focusing on various sectors and issues confronting our beloved country,” he stressed.

According to him, the new association will also focus on community engagement and cross-cultural communication to drive behaviour change for development.

