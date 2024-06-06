The legal team representing Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, the Minority Leader, in the ongoing ambulance case is likely to appeal the judge’s ruling on the application for a mistrial, according to Abraham Amaliba, the Director of Conflict Resolution for the National Democratic Congress.

This follows the presiding judge, Afia Serwah Asare-Botwe, dismissing the mistrial application filed by Dr. Forson.

Speaking to Umaru Sanda on Eyewitness News on June 6, Mr Amaliba said: “I am aware the lawyers want to appeal but let’s also note that this is the first time an attorney general has been so reprimanded in court and that is going to be a dent on the attorney general.”

In her ruling, the High Court judge also advised the Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah Dame, to recuse himself from the trial.

She found it concerning that the Attorney General engaged with the third accused, Richard Jakpa, outside of court, discussing the facts of the case and inviting Jakpa to submit a medical excuse to further an adjournment.

