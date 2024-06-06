The destruction caused by the diversion of the Ayensu River by the contractor working on the Kasoa-Cape Coast Highway has worsened with the total submersion of over 150 houses, farmlands, and three collapsed houses.

Destruction of the diversion began on Wednesday, June 5 when it affected a bridge spanning the River Ayensu, which originates from the Eastern Region and flows across the Accra-Cape Coast Highway at Gomoa Okyereko in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region and flows into the sea.

It caused the main Accra-Cape Coast Highway to cave in, leaving commuters stranded on Thursday morning [June 6].

Robert Hackman, the Gomoa East District Director for the National Disaster Management Organisation (NaDMO), described the extent of destruction to Citi News‘ Calvis Tetteh and urged motorists to use alternative routes to while awaiting restoration of the damaged road.

“Currently, three houses have collapsed and almost 150 houses have been submerged, and as it stands now, it hasn’t been easy.

“This morning, we came around 3 am hoping that the water would go down, but part of the bridge has collapsed totally, so we are appealing to motorists coming from Cape Coast to use the Winneba Junction route and appear at Akotsi Junction. Motorists should not use the Potsin-Okyereko stretch.”

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital