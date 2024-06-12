Ghana’s Vice President and flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has paid a surprise visit to legendary gospel musician Yaw Sarpong in Kumasi.

Yaw Sarpong had been unwell for some time now. Dr Bawumia, who was on a campaign tour in the Ashanti Region, seized the opportunity to visit the ailing musician.

Bawumia was accompanied by Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako (alias Chairman Wontumi) and fellow gospel musician Nicholas Omane Acheampong.

Explaining their visit, Chairman Wontumi said he was informed by Nicholas Omane Acheampong about Yaw Sarpong’s illness. He then informed the Vice President upon his arrival in Kumasi.

Before his departure, Dr. Bawumia presented a cash donation of GH₵100,000 to support the ailing musician. An appreciative Yaw Sarpong expressed his gratitude by greeting the Vice President while Prophet J.Y. Adu – a popular Kumasi-based Prophet also thanked and wished the Vice President well.

Yaw Sarpong is currently recuperating at the residence of Prophet J.Y. Adu.