BCM Ghana Limited has denied allegations of unfair treatment and victimisation levelled against it by over 80 former employees.

The former workers, who claim they were unfairly dismissed, have called for an investigation into their terminations and are seeking intervention from the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources and other relevant state bodies.

At a press conference, former Human Resource Manager of the company, Simon Terbobri alleged that wrongful dismissals are prevalent within the company and urged authorities to protect the rights of employees.

However, BCM Ghana Limited has described the allegations as unfounded and designed to tarnish the company’s image.

The company, in a statement, has threatened legal action against the instigators of the allegations, stating that they have instructed their lawyers to take appropriate action.

The company also highlighted its commitment to its employees and initiatives to promote women in mining and attract young people to the industry.

“The Company’s attention was drawn to a series of articles in print and online media containing allegations of unfair treatment and victimization of previous employees of BCM Ghana Limited. The Company categorically denies these allegations, as unfounded and purposely meant to tarnish the image of its leadership and BCM in the marketplace.”

“In view of the above and the deliberate intent to damage the image and the reputation of BCM Ghana Limited and of its management, the Company has instructed its lawyers, to take appropriate legal actions against the authors and instigators of these allegations.

“We wish to add that BCM is committed to its employees and has undertaken a number of initiatives to promote Women in Mining where BCM recently opened a new chapter and attracted young people in mining through its engagement with schools and universities in West Africa which remains close to BCM’s heart of ensuring the development of young people in Ghana and Africa.”

