The Ministry of Works and Housing is poised to receive bids from private sector entities eager to take on the redevelopment of the long-stalled Saglemi Housing Project.

This crucial step comes as the deadline for the submission of proposals approaches, signaling a new chapter in the effort to complete this significant housing initiative.

With 10 potential developers expressing interest after thorough site explorations, the Ministry is looking forward to the formal submission of bids by these entities.

Addressing journalists in Accra on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, Minister for Works and Housing, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, provided an update on the Request for Proposals (RFP) issued earlier this year.

“A couple of months ago we issued a Request for Proposals (RFP). To date, I’ve been briefed that about 10 companies, international and local, have expressed interest, have picked up forms, have been taken to the project site, and have had the opportunity to inspect work that has been left there so far,” the Minister announced.

The Saglemi Housing Project initially envisioned to deliver 5,000 affordable housing units, was scaled back to 1,506 units before being halted due to legal issues. The partially built structures have since been subject to vandalism and theft, further complicating efforts to complete the project.

However, the current administration is determined to see it through by leveraging private sector expertise and resources.

Minister Oppong Nkrumah emphasized the government’s commitment to transparency and fairness in the selection process. “According to the work plan that we’ve put together, by the 8th or on the 8th of July, we expect to formally receive all of the bids. We will do it openly and we will hand over the bids to an independent evaluation entity for an evaluation report and based on that, the government will proceed to select one of the bidders,” he stated.

This approach he explained aims to ensure that the best-suited developer is chosen based on merit and quality, addressing the long-standing issue of incomplete public housing projects in Ghana.

The coming weeks will be crucial as the Ministry receives and hand over the bids for evaluation. The chosen developer will breathe life back into the Saglemi project, finally delivering much-needed housing for Ghanaians.