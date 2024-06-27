An 18-year-old man has allegedly hanged himself while in a police cell in Bimbilla in the Nanumba North District of the Northern region.

The young man identified as Mbornlen Abass, popularly known as Agogo, was arrested by the police on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, when one Pinimkpel Nampar accused him of stealing GH¢2,000 from him.

The 18-year-old man was locked in a police cell overnight despite denying stealing the money.

Sources indicate that an officer went to buy food for the accused and when he returned, he kept calling him but there was no response. He opened the cell only to discover his lifeless body hanging on the ceiling using a blanket.

The dead body was later conveyed to the Bimbilla Hospital for preservation.

The Regional and Divisional Police Commanders visited the scene on Wednesday, June 27.

The deceased has since been buried.

