Inaki Williams, the forward for Black Stars and Athletic Bilbao, tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Patricia Morales, in a stunning ceremony. The event took place on Saturday, June 1, at the Basílica de Begoña in Bilbao, Spain.

The wedding was a significant gathering, with attendees from the football world, including Athletic squad members, coaching staff, and close friends.

At the age of 29, Williams was enveloped by friends and teammates as he exchanged vows with Patricia Morales.

The wedding was private, with only the couple’s nearest and dearest present to commemorate their union.

Fans and admirers also congregated outside the Basílica de Begoña to get a glimpse of the newlyweds and to obtain autographs from the attending players.

Due to foot surgery, Inaki Williams has been granted leave from the Black Stars’ forthcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic.

—–

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital