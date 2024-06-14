The Police in Dambai have arrested the owner of the boat involved in an accident on River Oti on Wednesday.

Three people drowned while seven others were rescued after the boat capsised during windy conditions.

Assembly Member for the Dambai Lakeside Electoral Area, Emmanuel Atali who updated Citi News on the issue, said the boat owner has been arrested while investigations into the matter continue.

“We are still looking for the dead body but the police have arrested the boat operator, who was driving the boat when the incident happened.

“As I am speaking now, people are still looking for the dead body. They have to let him [the boat operator] write his statement because he is the one who knows where the accident happened.”

He added that the search party is still patrolling to retrieve the bodies of the deceased while those who were rescued are recovering.

“All the people that were rescued are now recovering. All of them are in good condition.”

