The Minister for Food and Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong, has dismissed allegations that his hotel, Rock City, is incurring losses.

The rebuttal comes in the wake of accusations by Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament (MP), for North Tongu who suggested the hotel was unprofitable and claimed he had documents to prove his claim.

In a conversation with Nana Yaa Brefo of Media General in Accra on Wednesday, Dr. Acheampong labelled the assertions by the North Tongu MP as unfounded and dishonest.

He challenged Mr. Ablakwa’s source of information and urged him to disclose the documents.

“Rock City is not making losses. There is no one anywhere who can say that Rock City is making losses. I saw Okudzeto and Sammi Gyamfi in the studio exaggerating. Okudzeto was in smock exaggerating that Rock City is making losses and that he has intercepted documents from GRA.”

“He has not intercepted any documents. All he is saying are lies. There is nothing truthful about what Okudzeto said concerning that matter. In the first place, Rock City has informed me, and I have checked with the GRA that they have not filed their 2023 taxes.

“So, they have not filed yet. Rock City has not even gone to GRA, their plan is to file at the end of the month. So where did he get the document from? What he is saying is fabricated and a lie.

“Rock City has not even filed its 2023 taxes. It is due in June ending. So where did he get it from? Today I am daring him,” he stated.

