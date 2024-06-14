Business owners who rely on electricity for their operations have renewed calls for a clear-cut load-shedding timetable

This follows a three-week intermittent power outage announced by Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) and the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) occasioned by a reduction in gas supply from Nigeria.

In an interview with Citi News, some barbers, and tailors expressed the need for a timetable to enable them to plan their operations

“I think that the situation will have some effects on our businesses. There is nothing we can do. It’s only God that we are praying to save us from this. Because we don’t have any solution, I don’t have a generator to work. So, if there is no light, what can I do?

“I just have to sit down and wait till the lights are turned on. If there’s no light, how can I work? I can’t work. And if there is no work, how do you expect me to eat? Or solve my problems?

A barber also said, “This one I don’t see it to be “dumsor’, it goes off and comes within two or three hours, once a day, sometimes it goes off just once, so I don’t call it ‘dumsor’. It’s not up to the normal timetable we know. We are in already, there’s nothing to prepare. if there’s no light, we can’t work. I can’t even afford the fuel of a generator. We will just schedule with our client, communicate and then they will come when the lights are turned on.”

Meanwhile, the Deputy Managing Director of the Electricity Company of Ghana, Ing. Kwadwo Obeng said there would be no release of a load-shedding timetable for the upcoming three-week power outage.

—–

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital