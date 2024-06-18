The Ministry of Health (MoH) has appealed to the Medical Laboratory Professional Workers’ Union (MELPWU) to cancel its nationwide strike, which began on June 17, 2024, and return to the negotiation table.

The strike, which was announced by MELPWU, was prompted by the lack of Conditions of Service for its members, despite nearly two years of negotiations with the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC).

The union deemed the last meeting on May 31, 2024, as “disappointing.”

However, MoH, in a statement dated Monday, June 17, 2024, stated that significant progress has been made in the negotiations, with most of the proposed items agreed upon by the Government Negotiations Team.

The remaining items, including uniforms, Special Projects, Unsociable, and Communication allowances, are still under negotiation.

MoH acknowledged the challenges faced by the union and urged the leadership to exercise patience as the negotiations are expedited.

The Ministry assured the union of its cooperation and respect for their dedication to their members’ welfare.

