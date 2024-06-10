The Cancer Support Network Foundation (CSNF) on Saturday held its inaugural Cancer Survivors Walk.

The move formed part of activities to kick off the NGO’s Cancer Survivors Month celebrations aimed at raising awareness about cancer survivorship in Ghana.

The walk began at the Accra Girls Senior High School (SHS) and moved through the city’s main streets, attracting hundreds of participants, including cancer advocates, health professionals, media practitioners, some members of the Breast Society of Ghana (BSoG) and the Maudlokko Foundation.

They carried placards with messages like “celebrating cancer survivors,” “cancer is not a death sentence,” “every life matters, let’s fight cancer together in Ghana”, “I survived cancer,” “celebrating hope and resilience,” and “early detection saves lives.”

President of the CSNF Akwasi Osei in an interview with journalists after the walk stressed the importance of survivors sharing their stories to dispel misconceptions about cancer.

He stated that there was an urgent need to combat the stigma surrounding the disease, saying that could impede effective treatment.

“Seeing survivors share their experiences helps to change perceptions and give hope to those still fighting cancer,” Mr Osei said.

He also warned against using unapproved treatments and urged for more support for cancer patients, especially those facing financial difficulties.

He acknowledged the founder of the CSNF, Dr Juliet Appiah Quansah, for her dedication to supporting economically disadvantaged cancer patients and educating the public on prevention.

Organiser of CSNF and cancer survivor Ramatu Sumani expressed her gratitude to the participants.

“This walk demonstrates that the fight against cancer can be won and our stories stand as a powerful symbol of hope for many,” she added.

According to her, The Cancer Survivors Walk was part of a series of events planned for June’s Cancer Survivors Month celebration.

Other activities she said included educational talks at selected SHS, free cancer screening exercises, and a Cancer Survivors Gala on June 29 at the Airport View Hotel in Accra.

“Through these initiatives, CSNF aims to foster a better-informed and supportive community, strengthening the fight against cancer in Ghana,” she added.

After the walk an amount of GH₵16,100 was donated to some cancer patients to support their treatment.

