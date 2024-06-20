The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) says the Supreme Court’s dismissal of the lawsuit challenging the ban on celebrities in alcohol advertisements is a significant victory for Ghanaians and public health.

The Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday to maintain the FDA’s guidelines, which were established in 2016, prohibiting well-known personalities from participating in alcohol advertisement campaigns.

Mr Osae, who manages the musical duo Reggie N Bollie, contends that the directive unfairly discriminates against celebrities and violates the constitution.

He approached the apex court in the land, seeking an interpretation of articles 17(1) and 17(2) of the constitution, hoping for an injunction against the FDA’s directive on the grounds of discrimination.

However, the Supreme Court, led by Chief Justice Gertrude Torkonoo, in a 5-2 majority ruling, affirmed the constitutionality of the FDA’s guidelines.

Joseph Benneh, Director of Legal and Corporate Affairs at FDA, told Umaru Sanda Amadu in an Eyewitness News interview on Citi FM on Wednesday, “We think this is a victory for all Ghanaians and a victory for public health and safety.

“There is not much to celebrate actually. It is just that we are contributing to the health and safety of the people of Ghana and we are happy the Supreme Court sees eye to eye with us.”

He added “…It is just not about celebrities but of course, they find themselves within that space and did the right thing in going to court to seek clarification and confirmation as to whether what we are doing is within the context of the constitution.”

