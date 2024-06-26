The Chamber of Cement Manufacturers, Ghana (COCMAG), has expressed grave concern over a proposed Legislative Instrument (LI) seeking to regulate cement prices, submitted to Parliament by the Minister of Trade and Industry, K.T. Hammond.

The chamber says this LI was tabled in Parliament without prior consultation with industry stakeholders.

According to COCMAG CEO, Dr. George Dawson-Ahmoah (Bishop), the proposal undermines fairness, transparency, and inclusive decision-making and fails to address the complex issues driving cement price escalation, primarily the rapid depreciation of the Ghanaian cedi against the US dollar.

“The unilateral attempt by the Minister to introduce this proposal to Parliament without engaging with us is not only unfair but also detrimental to the spirit of partnership and mutual respect that should guide our collective efforts to stabilize and grow the industry.”

“In light of these concerns, we respectfully petition Parliament to decline the proposed Legislative Instrument and to direct the Minister of Trade and Industry to engage with the Chamber of Cement Manufacturers and other relevant stakeholders to discuss and address the underlying causes of the price escalation. Such a collaborative approach will enable us to develop effective and sustainable solutions that consider the interests of all parties involved.”

“We trust that you will consider our petition so as to ensure that the voices of the primary stakeholders in the cement industry are heard and respected,” excerpts of the petition read.

Dr. George Dawson-Ahmoah assured that his outfit is committed to collaborating with the government to achieve a stable and prosperous cement industry in Ghana.