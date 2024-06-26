Dr. George Dawson-Ahmoah, the Executive Secretary of the Chamber of Cement Manufacturers Ghana (COCMAG), has expressed concerns over the Trade Minister’s pursuit to regulate cement pricing.

According to Dr. Dawson-Ahmoah, the challenge with the pricing of cement in the country requires dialogue rather than legislation.

His remarks follow K.T. Hammond’s recent interaction with journalists, where he stated that the government is determined to ensure Ghanaians are not shortchanged in the purchase of cement.

Consequently, K.T Hammond has submitted a proposed legislative instrument to parliament to regulate cement pricing in the country.

However, speaking on Eyewitness News, Dr. Dawson-Ahmoah emphasised that cement production is a highly technical field and should not be politicised as is currently being done by the Trade Minister.

“Cement production is really technical; it is not political. There are a lot of things that actually enter that profession, and it takes dialogue and engagement to understand it,” he stated.

He highlighted the industry’s challenges, such as the heavy reliance on imported raw materials and the fluctuating exchange rate, have contributed to the recent increase in cement prices.

This, according to him, will require an extensive engagement and not a legislative provision.

“The cement product that you see on the market is manufactured and produced based on the milling or importation of raw materials. A chunk of those raw materials, clinker, which we can’t get in Ghana, is imported.

“We all agree and no one can deny, cement prices have been escalating for the past three and a half months, and there is a reason for that, which the honourable minister knows. That is against the backdrop of how cement is produced, which hinges on the importation of raw materials.

“So, in a situation like this, the fluctuation of the foreign currency or exchange rate is crucial. It affects everything, including the price, the freight, and the tariffs at the port,” he stated.