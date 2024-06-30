Renowned Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ghana’s finest Resort, Ocean Green Beach Resort, Benjamin Kwasi Gagba has been crowned Ghana’s Most Outstanding Personality in Hospitality at the just-ended Business Executive Excellence Awards 2024 held at the Ghana Marriot Hotel in Accra.

The tremendous award signifies his stunning leadership qualities and exceptional commitment to providing quality accommodation and hospitality in the country and also for being a highly respected personality advocating for best business practices in the Tourism sector.

The 10th edition of the event, held on Friday, June 28th, 2024 seeks to identify and publicly recognize private enterprises, public institutions and individuals that have displayed exemplary conduct and chalked up extraordinary accomplishments with regards to their business activities over the previous one-year period.

For Benjamin Kwasi Gagba, the honour authenticates the company’s continuous growth and contribution to Ghana’s Tourism industry and the Ghanaian economy at large.

Speaking to the media after receiving the all-prestigious honour, the CEO of Ocean Green Beach Resort said, the award is a testament to the team’s dedication to excellence and unwavering focus on meeting and exceeding customer expectations while adhering to rigorous quality standards over the years.

According to him, the company has never seized the opportunity to evolve in order to remain relevant and constantly improving every blessed moment.

“I am very grateful to God for such a wonderful milestone at this highest level of providing excellent services. This means a lot to our consistent determination to build a formidable and Proficient brand” Benjamin noted.

Ocean Green Beach Resort has positioned itself as a leader in the hospitality and tourism industry marking a significant stride in its business portfolio.

*PROFILE ABOUT OCEAN GREEN BEACH RESORT CEO, BENJAMIN KWASI GAGBA *

Mr. Benjamin Kwasi Gagba is a Developer of Ocean Green Beach Front Recreational Destination. With a focus on Business and Leisure, on the principles of People Planet Profit (The 3P’s). An ecologically friendly environment, engaging sustainable environment with local stakeholders, filling the market void for serene beach properties with good proximity to landmarks in the Accra and Tema metropolises.

Business Overview: A brief overview of OceanGreen Beach Resort

Ocean Green Beach Resort, we develop, sell and manage recreational, retirement and investment opportunities.

Beach resort with beach houses for sale, and beach hotel rooms for weekends, holidays, and conferences.

Large swimming pool on the beach with a cocktail bar & lounge, restaurant and scenic beach views.

There is no cleaner beach in the metropolis than Ocean Green Beach! There is no environmentally friendlier development in Ghana than Ocean Green beach recreational destination development. Our team, our facilities and environment are second to none in the metropolis.

