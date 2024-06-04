The leadership of the Colleges of Education Teachers Association of Ghana (CETAG) has declared an indefinite strike due to delays in the payment of outstanding arrears of allowances owed to its members.

CETAG in a statement dated June 3, said the research allowances of its members are in arrears, adding that the government has flagrantly disregarded a directive by the National Labour Commission (NLC) to honour the payments.

“NLC and the Ministry of Education have denied CETAG members what is due us based on the Compulsory Arbitration Award issued on 2nd May 2023 in violation of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana which makes it obligatory for all state institutions to respect the rule of law.”

CETAG added that the salary of the national president of the association has been frozen since August 2023 and that some of its members have also not been paid without justifiable cause.

CETAG indicated that the strike will not be called off until its concerns are addressed.

“We wish to state unequivocally that the union shall no longer countenance any further violations of our rights as workers by any authority under the 1992 Constitution of Ghana. Therefore, we implore the NLC, the Ministry of Education and FWSC to uphold the Constitution of Ghana and the Labour Act, 2003 (Act 651).

“The union wishes to affirm our decision to proceed on strike by notifying our Employer that we will not call off our strike action until all the outstanding Compulsory Arbitration Awards and related concerns raised in this notice are settled through payments to our members.”

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital