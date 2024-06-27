Presidents of the Tertiary Education Institutions Network (TEIN), across the 46 colleges of education in the country have raised concerns about the current industrial action by the Colleges of Education Teachers Association of Ghana (CETAG).

The strike, which began on June 14, 2024, is over the government’s delay in implementing an arbitral award and negotiated service conditions.

Despite an order by the National Labour Commission to call off the strike, CETAG remains resolute, insisting that their grievances be addressed.

The strike has resulted in a complete halt of academic and administrative activities, leaving the future of the academic calendar uncertain.

TEIN Presidents, in a statement on Thursday, June 27 highlighted several effects the strike is causing on students making it a challenge for the trainees.

According to them, level 400 trainees are among the worst affected, forced to rent off-campus accommodations and attend lectures as day students.

The indefinite nature of the strike has added to their woes, with many struggling to secure temporary accommodation for their studies.

The strike has also disrupted the submission of project work for Level 400 trainees, a crucial requirement for their Supported Teaching in Schools (STS) programme.

This has stalled the building of their portfolios, essential for their future careers.

TEIN presidents, representing teacher trainees across the country, have called on the government and necessary stakeholders to address CETAG’s grievances to ensure a successful academic year.

They urged a swift resolution to prevent further disruptions and secure the future of student teachers.

“Indeed, the strike has caused and will cause most academic programmes and activities to slow down. The public question remains, when will teachers be respected in this country? And when will our dear tutors’ words and pleas be heard by the government?

“Most importantly, the new four-year bachelor of education programme entails tutor-to-student activities, so if the tutors are not with the students, It will be very difficult for them to understand the methodologies in use.

“We, therefore, plead that the government to provide their demands for them so that teaching and learning can be restored.”

Click here to read the statement

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital