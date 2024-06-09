On Sunday, June 9, ChannelOne TV, previously known as Citi TV, celebrated its anniversary with a Thanksgiving service at the Harvest Chapel International in Tesano, Accra.

Employees of the station joined the congregation to express their gratitude to the Lord for His mercy and guidance over the years.

Earlier on Friday, June 7, ChannelOne TV hosted a dinner for its stakeholders at its Tesano premises. The event served as a platform for interaction and engagement with key partners who have contributed to the station’s success.

The management of Citi TV on Tuesday, June 4, announced a significant rebranding, unveiling the channel’s new identity as ChannelOne TV. This strategic decision aims to provide a more identifiable and cohesive brand presence in the increasingly competitive media landscape.

The rebranding ceremony took place at the ChannelOne TV studio.

Management believes the new name, ChannelOne TV, encapsulates its commitment to delivering top-notch content and positions it as a premier source of news, business, and educational programming in Ghana and beyond.

