After mesmerizing Judges and audiences at the just-ended 2024 Britain’s Got Talent show in London with their puissant dance skills, Afronitaaa and Abigail are back home.

The sensational dance duo arrived at the Kotoka International Airport [KIA]to a hero’s welcome on Sunday, June 17, 2024.

Before their arrival, there were reports of a feud between the two dance goddesses fuelled by their mothers.

But one of the moments that characterized the duo’s arrival was how the mother of Afronitaaa reacted.

The sharp lenses of GhanaWeekend captured the mother of the leader of the celebrated dancers in a jubilant mood.

Immediately they got to the arrival lounge of the airport, clad in a multicoloured African print with black pants, she was the first to cheer the tumultuous crowd, dispelling any rumours of tension.

This positive gesture was a welcome sight after the negativity surrounding their arrival.

Watch the video below

