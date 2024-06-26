The founder and leader of the New Force, Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Cheddar, has presented two sheep and 50 kente garments to Ga Mantse, Nii Tackie Teiku Tsoro II during a formal visit on Tuesday, June 25, 2024.

The visit was part of Cheddar’s preparations for the December polls, as a significant move towards fostering peace and unity among the people of Greater Accra.

According to Cheddar, the two sheep, named Peace and Unity, represented his vision for harmony and togetherness in the Greater Accra Region.

He also donated 50 kente garments, drinks, and other items to the king and his elders.

During the presentation, Cheddar emphasised the importance of unity and peace in the region, expressing his trust in the Ga Mantse’s ability to bring this unity and pledged his support.

The New Force leader also shared his views on leadership, stating that it’s not about age, but rather about grace, wisdom, glory, knowledge, and courage, which he believes he possesses.

“I have brought 50 kente garments for the king and his elders, drinks, amongst others. I also brought something very important which is two sheep outside.

One is named Peace and the other is called Unity, which symbolises the peace and unity we need in the Greater Accra Region to develop as one people. Because we must unite as one and on this note I trust in your ability to make it happen and I will be supporting you.”

“Today’s leadership is no more about age, it’s about grace, it’s about wisdom, it’s about glory, it’s about knowledge, it’s about courage and we have all these.”

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x