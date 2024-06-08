Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo has raised concerns about the escalating trend of wealth accumulation through unscrupulous means in Ghana, particularly within the business sector.

Speaking at the Full Gospel Business Men Fellowship conference themed ‘Integrity of a Business Person,’ Chief Justice Torkornoo highlighted the growing greed driven by an insatiable desire to accumulate wealth and property.

Pouring out her frustration, the Chief Justice rhetorically quizzed the intentions of persons unceasingly in pursuit of questionable wealth and property seek for which they do the things that they do.

“I don’t understand the level of cravings and the level of money that people need. The figures are too high and too weird.

“Those close to me, are they buying islands or something? What are they doing? What do they need all of this for?”

She urged attendees at the conference and the general public to assume the principles of integrity and transparency in Ghana’s developmental journey.

Emmanuel Mahama, President of the Full Gospel Business Men Fellowship, also addressed the conference, lamenting the detrimental effects of corruption on economies. He called on all stakeholders to collaborate in combating this issue.

