China has retained its position as the largest source of Ghana’s imports in 2023, recording an amount of GHC 33.9 billion, up from GHC 26.4 billion in 2022.

This information is sourced from the Ghana 2023 Trade Report released by the Ghana Statistical Service.

According to the Trade Report, China maintained a 22.5% share last year, a slight decline from 23.2% in 2022.

The Russian Federation emerged as a key contributor, replacing the United Kingdom in the top five, with imports primarily consisting of mineral fuels and oils.

The Netherlands remained a significant player, with Ghana importing mineral fuels and oils worth GHC 17.3 billion.

The ranking of India and the United States of America (USA) has swapped, with India emerging as the fourth-largest import source at GHC 11.7 billion, and the USA maintaining a comfortable position as the fifth at GHC 10.9 billion.

Ten products accounted for over a third of all imports.

The highest import value was for diesel-automotive gas oil, amounting to GHC 27.1 billion, followed by light oils, motor spirit, and super at GHC 22.3 billion.

Regarding the mode of transport for imported products last year, sea transport constituted 89.1 percent of the total value of imports, road transport accounted for 6.1 percent, and air transport represented the smallest share at 4.7 percent.

