The Legacy Crop Improvement Centre (LCIC) has highlighted the crucial role of apprenticeship and training programmes in bolstering Ghana’s agricultural value chain.

Speaking at the Citi Business Festival Agribusiness Forum at Alisa Hotel in Accra on Friday, Dr Amos Rutherford Azinu, the founder of LCIC, emphasised the necessity for the upcoming generation of farmers to receive comprehensive training and mentorship.

He said this preparation is essential to arm them with the skills needed to boost productivity and sustainability, rather than hastily starting their own ventures or diving into farming unprepared.

The forum was held on the theme “Understanding the Agribusiness Value Chain; Opportunities for Additional Revenue.”

Dr Azinu remarked that apprenticeship and training were the backbone of practical learning and a key to unlocking the potential within our agricultural sector.

He also expressed his belief that undergoing training and apprenticeship would enable budding agripreneurs to immerse themselves in modern farming techniques, business management, and innovative technologies that are vital for the industry’s expansion.

LCIC, a private seed business and consultancy, specialises in producing and marketing a variety of seeds, including maize, soybean, cowpea, and vegetables.

The firm is dedicated to fostering the growth of the commercial seed sector in Ghana by offering high-quality seeds.

Operating on a 200-acre farm with an irrigation system for seed production, LCIC also boasts a 50-ton seed gene bank equipped with a cold storage facility, allowing for the extended preservation of seeds and preventing deterioration.

The Citi Business Festival 2024 is powered by 97.3 Citi FM and Channel One TV in partnership with Absa Bank and is sponsored by MTN Business, GIRSAL, AMG Fertilizer, Nsano Ltd and Agri-Impact Limited

