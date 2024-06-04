With over 60% of business owners believing that AI will increase productivity, it is vital for them to assess both the positive and negative impacts of using Artificial Intelligence in the workplace.

This is according to Darlington Akogo, Global Leader in Artificial Intelligence and Founder and Chief Executive Officer at minoHealth AI Labs, an AI healthtech company.

Highlighting the need to leverage technology to ensure growth, especially to enhance healthcare on the continent, he stated that while the growth of quality healthcare has been impressive, achieving more will require overcoming significant barriers such as infrastructure and leveraging technology.

Speaking on Day Two of the on-air series of the 2024 edition of the Citi Business Festival, on the topic “The Evolution of AI,” Darlington Akogo said: “In 2017, we created the minoHealth AI app. The essential goal was to build healthcare that is equitable—high quality but accessible to everyone.

“Ideally, what does that look like? Let’s get the infrastructure that you need in healthcare. Let’s get the best specialists and clinicians and make them available to everyone, but that was not feasible because we have a shortage of clinicians.”

“According to some research, we need 49 million more health workers if we are going to achieve the sustainable development goals, which are six years away. That is definitely not a scalable approach.

“For us, what that meant was can we leverage technology to create solutions that at least fill in the gaps that exist in healthcare? So, as part of that, we created AI solutions that are able to do several things, including interpreting medical images.”

