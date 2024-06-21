Renowned poet and author, Apiorkor, urged creatives to be intentional about building social networks.

She emphasised the importance of networking in the creative industry and how it can significantly impact an individual’s career.

Apiorkor, known for her powerful performances and thought-provoking poetry, was speaking at the Creative Entrepreneurship Forum of the Citi Business Festival in Accra on Friday.

She highlighted the role of social networks in fostering collaboration, sharing ideas, and gaining exposure.

“Being a creative is not just about creating; it’s also about connecting,” Apiorkor said, adding, “We need to be intentional about building our networks. It’s through these networks that we find opportunities, learn from each other, and grow together.”

Apiorkor also shared her personal experiences, highlighting how her network has played a crucial role in her career.

“Many of the opportunities I’ve had came through my network. People I’ve met at events, colleagues I’ve worked with, even friends I’ve made online,” she shared.

Apiorkor urged the creatives to step out of their comfort zones and actively seek out networking opportunities.

“Attend events, join online communities, collaborate with others. Be proactive and intentional in building your network,” she advised.

