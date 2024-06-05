Nsano, a fintech firm in Ghana, has highlighted the significant impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in accelerating the adoption of digital technology across the country.

Priscilla Hazel, the Group Head of Commercial at Nsano, stressed that the acceptance of digital technology was relatively low before the pandemic, especially among individuals resistant to change and those with limited literacy skills.

Ms. Hazel shared these insights at the Citi Business Festival Roundtable in Accra on Wednesday, during an event themed “Driving Business Growth in an Era of Digital Technology.”

“I think for me, COVID helped a lot. It was negative, all the things that happened. But there is always a silver lining to things. And for me for COVID, it was the fact that so many who were averse or illiterate to some extent when it came to digital technology made the effort to understand what it was about and come on board.”

She cited the example of older family members who have now embraced the use of MoMo, a popular mobile money service.

“Case in point, our parents and our aunties. I know so many of my aunties and uncles who use MoMo now and did not use it before. They always wanted cash but because of COVID. COVID forced them to, So now it has become second nature to them. They continued after COVID restrictions were down. So that is one value I have seen,” she stated.