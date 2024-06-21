Renowned poet and playwright, Chief Moomen has called on the government to create an enabling environment for the creative industry to thrive.

He emphasised that the creative industry had the potential to significantly contribute to the nation’s economy if given the necessary support.

Speaking at the Creative Entrepreneurship Forum of the Citi Business Festival in Accra on Friday, he indicated that the creative industry was a goldmine that had remained largely untapped.

The forum was held on the theme “Exploring Creative Business; Transforming Your Passion into Revenue.”

He stressed that the country had talented individuals and groups who could put Ghana on the global map with their creativity.

However, they were often stifled by a lack of resources and support.

Moomen, therefore, urged the government to set policies that ensured the industry’s growth.

Invest in Creative Industry

He also urged stakeholders to invest in the creative sector for maximum gains. Mr Moomen stressed that the creative sector was a treasure trove of talent and innovation and with the right investment could yield significant returns, both economically and culturally.

He highlighted the success stories of various creatives who had made a mark on both the local and international scene.

However, he noted that these successes could be more widespread with increased investment and support from stakeholders.

Moomen called on corporate entities, philanthropists, and the government to channel resources towards the development of the creative sector.

He suggested the establishment of creative hubs across the country, funding for creative projects, and capacity-building programmes for creatives.

He also urged stakeholders to invest in platforms that promote and distribute creative works, thereby ensuring that creatives reach a wider audience and gain the recognition they deserve.

The Citi Business Festival 2024 is powered by 97.3 Citi FM and Channel One TV in partnership with Absa Bank and is sponsored by MTN Business, GIRSAL, AMG Fertilizer, Nsano Ltd and Agri-Impact Limited.

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital