Dr Edward Kwapong, who serves as the President of the Chartered Institute of Human Resource Management (CIHRM) in Ghana, has urged Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to implement frameworks that regulate the skill set of the labour force.

He noted that SMEs often avoided this, opting instead for inexpensive labour.

Dr Kwapong shared these insights at the Citi Business Festival SME Development Roundtable, themed “Positioning Our SMEs For Resilient Growth,” which took place on Tuesday.

“We need to set up a framework for ensuring that you have the right skill set at the workplace. In the big companies and government agencies we have something we call the system of progression and terminal points or the scheme of service which define the skills required for every job.

“The skill set and then the experience and if you want to grow in the organisation you have to meet certain requirements at every stage before eventually you get to the top,” he stated.

He further pointed out that SMEs often lack such systems and show little interest in establishing them. Their preference is for the cheapest labour source, and they tend to hire anyone available in the labour market.

“So, things are not streamlined in the SMEs and that is one of their biggest issues,” he stated.

The Citi Business Festival 2024 is powered by 97.3 Citi FM and Channel One TV in partnership with Absa Bank and is sponsored by MTN Business, GIRSAL, AMG Fertilizer, Nsano Ltd and Agri-Impact Limited.

