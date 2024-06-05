The Head of Transactional Banking at Absa Bank Ghana, Prosper Kuyipwah, has disclosed that mobile money transactions have outstripped cheque transactions more than threefold.

Absa’s Transactional Banking Head, speaking on the first ChannelOne TV‘s CitiBusinessFestival Roundtable on the topic Driving Business Growth in an Era of Digital Technology, praised the gains and growth technology has had on the banking sector.

Mr. Kuyipwah said the use of cheques has declined over the years and called for measures to be implemented to find ways to make it easier for persons who still use them.

“Momo transactions have more than tripled the value of cheques and we have seen cheques decline year-on-year, and we have seen that increasingly, because of the availability of digital banking solutions, customers do not use cheques more, but there is still a need for them because people still use them, and so we should find ways to make it easier for those who still want to use them.”

He also expressed how easier it has become for corporate workers to carry out their duties from anywhere in the world with the help of internet connectivity and dispelled the views and fears that banking may one day go extinct.

“A couple of years ago, the only way you could work was to go to the office and log onto a computer but today, I don’t need to go to the office physically, all I need is my laptop and iPad, and I am able to work from anywhere once there is internet connectivity.

“People usually say banks will get extinct but banking will never get extinct because people will continue to require banking services, and the way we deliver those services has transformed.”

