Dr Andrew Ayiku, the coordinator of the MBA on Entrepreneurship and Innovation at the University of Professional Studies-Accra (UPSA), has urged Small and Medium Entrepreneurs (SMEs) or business owners to prioritise training their human resources with adequate skills to make them relevant in their work.

Dr. Ayiku, while speaking at the Absa-Citi Business Festival SME Development Roundtable on Channel One TV, underscored the need for SME owners to equip themselves and their employees with the necessary skills to manage money and customer relations effectively.

Dr. Ayiku pointed out that while financial support is crucial, it is the training that truly transforms the mindset about entrepreneurship and money management.

He highlighted that soft skills such as managing attitudes, emotions, and empathy towards customers are what drive sales and create value in an organisation.

“The SME or business owner should consider training the human resources as the cash cow of the organisation because you can’t do everything on your own.

“I’m sure that the training that Absa provides will change your mindset about entrepreneurship and about managing money. Because of all the money they have given, without training, who is going to manage that money?

“So, you need those soft skills. It is not just about the MBA and the other certificates; it is the soft skill of being able to manage your attitude and emotions, and how to empathise with customers. Now, they don’t buy, so how do you get them to buy from you?

“The value of the organisation is its employees. Therefore, as an SME, if you want to grow, put systems in place, but train them to be able to market the products and services you have,” he stated.

The Citi Business Festival 2024 is powered by 97.3 Citi FM and Channel One TV in partnership with Absa Bank and is sponsored by MTN Business, GIRSAL, AMG Fertilizer, Nsano Ltd and Agri-Impact Limited.