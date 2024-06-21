The National Film Authority (NFA) has urged Ghana’s creatives to leverage untapped areas for growth.

The authority believes that numerous opportunities in the industry remain unexplored and could be harnessed for significant economic benefit.

At the Creative Entrepreneurship Forum of the Citi Business Festival in Accra on Friday, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Film Authority, Juliet Nana Yaa Asante emphasised the potential of the creative sector in contributing to the nation’s economy.

She called on creatives to explore and utilise untapped areas for growth. Juliet Asante also highlighted the importance of collaboration and innovation in the industry.

She urged creatives to work together, share ideas, and innovate to create unique and compelling content that can compete on the global stage.

The Citi Business Festival 2024 is powered by 97.3 Citi FM and Channel One TV in partnership with Absa Bank and is sponsored by MTN Business, GIRSAL, AMG Fertilizer, Nsano Ltd and Agri-Impact Limited.

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital