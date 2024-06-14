The CEO of the Ghana Incentive-Based Risk-Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (GIRSAL), Kwasi Korboe, has made a strong case for the adoption of genetically modified organisms (GMOs) in agriculture.

Speaking at the Citi Business Festival Agribusiness Forum, Kwasi Korboe emphasised the significant advantages GMOs offer, particularly in reducing the use of harmful chemicals.

“GMOs have their benefits. There is no body of evidence to the contrary,” Korboe stated.

“The reality is that even GMO minimises our use of chemicals which cause lots of problems for us. This mass hysteria is a storm in a tea cup.”

Kwasi Korboe‘s comments come amid ongoing debates about the safety and environmental impact of GMOs.

Proponents argue that genetically engineered crops can increase yields, enhance nutritional content, and reduce reliance on pesticides.

Critics, however, raise concerns about potential health risks and ecological consequences.

