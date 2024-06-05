Founder and CEO of MinoHealth AI Labs, an AI healthtech company, Darlington Akogo, has encouraged businesses to harness the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to enhance productivity and drive revenue growth.

While some sectors may benefit more from AI than others, Akogo emphasises that companies need to cut through the noise, understand AI’s applications and benefits, and decide how to effectively integrate it into their processes.

Speaking on Day 3 of the on-air series ‘AI and Your Business,’ Akogo highlighted key areas businesses should focus on to stay relevant in the digital landscape.

He noted that while certain sectors have been able to leverage AI more effectively, it’s essential to recognise that AI can impact various industries in different ways.

“If you had gone back less than 10 years ago and asked people which sectors would definitely not be impacted by AI, they would tell you the creative sector, but it’s now one of the most automated,” Akogo said.

Akogo also pointed out that sectors that have already been digitized are more likely to be impacted by AI, and businesses can use AI to automate many tasks by leveraging data collection.

The first CitiBusinessFestival Roundtable for the year will take place on Wednesday, June 5 at 11 a.m. on the topic ‘Driving Business Growth in an Era of Digital Technology.’

Join our panel of experts as they discuss how to drive business growth in today’s digital age.”

The Citi Business Festival 3024 is powered by 97.3 Citi FM and Channel One TV in partnership with Absa Bank and is sponsored by MTN Business, AMG Fertilizer, Nsano Ltd and GIRSAL.