Private agribusiness firm Agri-Impact Limited (AIL) has urged Ghanaians to elevate their regard for agriculture.

The firm has asked Ghanaians to prioritise and respect the agricultural industry for its vital role in the economy and society.

Speaking at the Citi Business Festival Agribusiness Forum in Accra on Friday, the Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of AIL, Daniel Fahene Acquaye said agriculture was the backbone of the country and deserved the utmost respect.

He said that was because other sectors were given due respect unlike in the agricultural sector.

He emphasised that the agricultural sector was not just a source of sustenance but also a significant contributor to Ghana’s GDP and employment.

By respecting and investing in agriculture, he argued, Ghana can ensure food security, reduce poverty, and drive sustainable development.

