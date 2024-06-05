Nsano, a prominent fintech firm in Ghana, has expressed appreciation to telecommunications companies and banks for their substantial impact on the nation’s financial ecosystem.

Established in 2013, Nsano has earned a reputation as a reliable payment processor. It has formed partnerships with thousands of organisations, businesses, and governments to expand beyond borders by handling large volumes of digital payments.

The company’s ambitious goal is to process 50% of Africa’s GDP by 2030. It plans to achieve this through seamless and affordable payment options that address the challenges of multi-currency systems, fraud, and data privacy.

Priscilla Hazel, Group Head, Commercial at Nsano, lauded the efforts of these institutions in promoting financial inclusion and digital transformation in Ghana at the Citi Business Festival Roundtable on Wednesday, June 5.

The event, which was broadcast on Channel One TV in Accra, was themed “Driving Business Growth in An Era of Digital Technology.”

Ms Hazel emphasised the significant role their innovative products and services have played in improving the financial landscape and positively impacting the lives of millions of Ghanaians.

She attributed the success of businesses like Nsano to the infrastructure established by the telcos and banks.

“I have to commend the telcos and commend the banks because if they hadn’t put in place some of the infrastructure they have put in place, quite a number of businesses like ours would not be where we are right now,” she stated.