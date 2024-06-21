Ibrahim Mahama, Artist and Founder of Red Clay Studio has emphasised the need for creatives to uphold a good image and create value in their work.

He stated that these two elements are central to the growth and development of the creative industry.

He further explained that a good image attracts opportunities and opens doors for collaborations, while value creation ensures sustainability and profitability.

Mr Mahama was speaking at Citi Business Festival’s Creative Entrepreneurship Forum themed ” Exploring Creative Business; Transforming Your Passion into Revenue,” in Accra on Friday.

During his speech, Mahama urged creatives to strive for excellence in their craft and to be consistent in delivering quality work.

He also highlighted the importance of professionalism and ethical conduct in enhancing the image of the creative industry.

