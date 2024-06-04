The management of Citi TV has announced a significant rebranding, unveiling the channel’s new identity as ChannelOne TV. This strategic decision aims to provide a more identifiable and cohesive brand presence in the increasingly competitive media landscape.

The rebranding ceremony took place at the ChannelOne TV studio, formerly known as Citi TV, in Tesano, Accra, on Tuesday, June 4, 2024.

Management believes the new name, ChannelOne TV, encapsulates its commitment to delivering top-notch content and positions it as a premier source of news, business, and educational programming in Ghana and beyond.

The rebranding also promises an enhanced presence, a fresh perspective, an expanded reach, and a commitment to excellence.

At the rebranding event, the Managing Director of ChannelOne TV, Samuel Attah-Mensah, shared insights into the reasons behind the change.

“As we transition to ChannelOne TV, we are not just changing our name; we are embracing a new identity that reflects our commitment to innovation, excellence, and connecting with our audiences on a deeper level. This transformation represents a new drive to elevate our content, engage with our community in even more meaningful ways, and deliver an unparalleled viewing experience,” Attah-Mensah stated.

The event was attended by notable figures from the media industry, including the President of the Ghana Journalists Association, Information Minister Fatimatu Abubakar, and Inspector General of Police George Akuffo Dampare.

Attendees witnessed the unveiling of the new logo, symbolising the channel’s fresh start.

ChannelOne TV will continue to deliver the high-quality content that viewers have come to expect, including news, talk shows, documentaries, and entertainment. The rebrand also promises new shows and segments designed to engage and inform a broader audience.

As ChannelOne TV embarks on this new chapter, it aims to solidify its position as a leader in the Ghanaian media landscape, providing viewers with an unparalleled viewing experience.