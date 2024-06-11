Agricultural Professor, Prof. Irene Susana Egyir, has called for significant improvements in research facilities to enhance the agricultural sector in Ghana and ensure its sustainability.

Speaking on Day 2 of Week 2 of the Citi Business Festival On-air series on the topic “Exploring Agribusiness Growth Opportunities”, she highlighted the inadequate resources and lack of investment in research facilities, hindering the sector’s progress.

Prof. Egyir emphasised the need for modern equipment, citing that the current microscopes being used are over 20 years old.

She appealed for significant funding, stating that billions are required to upgrade the facilities, rather than the limited resources currently available.

She indicated “We would love to wear that coat, We would love to wear those boots and protective clothing to do good research, we are lacking that. The facilities need improvements. Private companies are showing less interest and little money. We need billions. What we are using now at Microscope is about 20 years ago.”

In addition to improved research facilities, Prof. Egyir reiterated her call for the legitimisation of agricultural training programmes, stressing that without proper registration and formalisation, the impact of these programmes will be short-lived.

She emphasised the importance of cooperation and legitimisation to create a sustainable and formal agricultural sector.

