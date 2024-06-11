Agricultural Professor, Prof. Irene Susana Egyir, has called for the legitimisation of agricultural training programmes to ensure their sustainability.

Speaking on Day 2 of Week 2 of the Citi Business Festival On-air series on the topic “Exploring Agribusiness Growth Opportunities”, she stressed that without proper registration and formalisation, the impact of these programmes will be short-lived.

This comes as the agricultural sector continues to face challenges in maintaining growth and development.

Prof. Egyir expressed concern that without the progress made in training farmers will be lost once the supporting programmes, such as Mastercard’s initiative, come to an end.

She highlighted the importance of legitimisation in tracking and monitoring the progress of trained farmers, ensuring the quality of products, and reaching the intended markets.

She urged stakeholders to prioritise legitimisation and cooperation to create a sustainable and formal agricultural sector, providing opportunities for farmers to grow and thrive.

“If we don’t legitimise, these 3 million people we want to train all over the place to become farmers on their own, they are not registered, they are informal, they are touch and go.

“After the experiment Julie is talking about, it’s been done. I’ve done this work for 30 years, we’ve done this for a long time. Different people have supported it, it’s not only Mastercard.”

“My fear is that after Mastercard, the story will go back to square one. Cooperating and legitimising is very important. The reason why we legitimise is so that people can be tracked, monitoring evaluation because if we get the sanitised quality product, it will reach where it has to reach.”

The Citi Business Festival 2024 is powered by 97.3 Citi FM and Channel One TV in partnership with Absa Bank and is sponsored by MTN Business, GIRSAL, AMG Fertilizer, Nsano Ltd and Agri-Impact Limited.

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital