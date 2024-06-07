Darlington Akogo, Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of minoHealth AI Labs, has advocated for a collaborative effort with development agencies to unlock the full potential of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies.

He highlighted that through such partnerships, Ghana could significantly enhance the impact of AI, propelling the nation’s development forward.

minoHealth AI Labs is an Accra-based, internationally recognised startup pioneering AI in health.

Addressing the audience at the Citi Business Festival Tech Forum in Accra on Friday, June 7, Mr. Akogo suggested that integrating AI across diverse sectors like healthcare, education, and agriculture is key to fostering progress and spurring innovation.

The forum, themed “Digital Business; Emerging Global Opportunities versus Local Challenges,” served as a platform for this discourse.

Mr. Akogo’s strategy involves establishing knowledge-sharing platforms, nurturing a research-friendly atmosphere, and formulating ethical standards for AI implementation.

He is convinced that these strategic alliances are pivotal for achieving enduring growth and addressing issues such as the digital divide and the ethical dilemmas associated with AI.

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x