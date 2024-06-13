Cocoa processing companies may heave a sigh of relief as the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) has assured of increased cocoa bean supply in the upcoming main crop season, set to commence in October this year.

This assurance comes at a crucial time when local cocoa processing companies have been grappling with operational strains due to a decline in cocoa bean supply resulting from recent low cocoa production.

In an interview with Citi Business News, the Head of Public Affairs at COCOBOD, Fiifi Boafo, allayed fears of the potential shutdown of some cocoa processing companies due to the bean shortage.

Mr Boafo noted: “What may have contributed to the low production is the effects of the El Nino (unfavourable weather pattern). But going into next year, we will not suffer the effects of El Nino. ”

“So, the expectation is that there will be better production next year. And since there will be better production going into next year; we will be in a better position to supply the beans’ expectations to the processing factories.

“So, yes, going into the next cocoa season, there will be prospects in terms of bean supply,” he said.

