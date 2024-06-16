The Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) has announced the commencement of the Light Crop Cocoa Season on Friday, June 21, 2024.

COCOBOD in a statement dated June 17, said a tonne of 16 bags will be sold at GH₵33,120.00.

It added that the producer price to be paid at all buying centres will also be GH₵993.60) per load of 30 kilograms for Grade I.

“It is hereby notified for general information that purchases of the 2024 Light Crop Cocoa Season will commence on FRIDAY, 21ST JUNE 2024.

“The producer price to be paid at all buying centres is Nine Hundred and Ninety-Three Ghana Cedis and Sixty Pesewas (GH₵993.60) per load of 30 kilograms for Grade I and II cocoa beans naked ex-scale or Two Thousand and Seventy Ghana Cedis (GH₵2,070.00) per bag of 64 kilograms gross.

A tonne of 16 bags is Thirty-Three Thousand, One Hundred and Twenty Ghana Cedis (GH₵33,120.00),” COCOBOD said in its statement.

Read below the statement by COCOBOD

GHANA COCOA BOARD PRESS RELEASE Date: 17TH JUNE 2024

ALL MEDIA HOUSES

OPENING OF THE 2024 LIGHT CROP COCOA SEASON

It is hereby notified for general information that purchases of the 2024 Light Crop Cocoa Season will commence on FRIDAY, 21ST JUNE 2024.

The producer price to be paid at all buying centres is Nine Hundred and Ninety-Three Ghana Cedis and Sixty Pesewas (GH₵993.60) per load of 30 kilograms for Grade I and II cocoa beans naked ex-scale or Two Thousand and Seventy Ghana Cedis (GH₵2,070.00) per bag of 64 kilograms gross.

A tonne of 16 bags is Thirty-Three Thousand, One Hundred and Twenty Ghana Cedis (GH₵33,120.00).

ISSUED BY: CHIEF EXECUTIVE

—–

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital