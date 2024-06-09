Employees of Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) and its subsidiary companies across the country have embarked on a tree-planting exercise in support of this year’s Green Ghana Day.

Approximately 600 seedlings, including fruit and ornamental trees, were planted by volunteer employees in Accra, Hohoe, Takoradi, Tafo, Koforidua, Kumasi, Dunkwa, Agona Swedru, Sefwi Wiawso, and other locations.

The planting took place in their homes, on cocoa farms and in other designated areas, including locations at COCOBOD offices and hospitality centres across the cocoa regions.

Deputy Public Affairs Director of COCOBOD, Fiifi Boafo, praised the unity and spirit of volunteerism exhibited by the employees of the Board towards the preservation and enhancement of the environment.

According to him, trees are the lifeblood of our planet, providing us with clean air, water, and a habitat for numerous species and added that the benefit of the exercise carried out by staff is for both the present and future generations.

“Our commitment to sustainability and environmental conservation is unwavering, and initiatives like today’s tree planting exercise are evidence of our dedication to preserving our natural resources. Each tree we plant today is a symbol of hope, a promise of a greener and healthier tomorrow,” he added.

Mr Boafo reminded staff of the need to plant the seedlings with care, stating that the exercise will have a lasting impact on the world in several ways.

“Together, let us make a difference, one tree at a time. Your participation and support in this important national effort have been great. Let us continue to work together to create a more sustainable and flourishing future for all,” he advised.

The planting exercise was organized in collaboration with the Forestry Commission of Ghana, which supplied the seedlings whereas the Cocoa Health and Extension Division of COCOBOD offered expertise and guidance on selecting tree species and planting techniques.

